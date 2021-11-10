Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 168,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

