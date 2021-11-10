Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 408 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

