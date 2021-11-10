ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £878.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 864 ($11.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,294 ($16.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.19.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

