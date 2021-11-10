Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

