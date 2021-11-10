Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen Sells 16,414 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $402,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00.

INVE stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $550.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.