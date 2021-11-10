IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

IEX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.54. 144,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,543. IDEX has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

