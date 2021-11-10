IG Gold Market Cap Achieves $9.43 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $195,624.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

