IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 1.9%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

IGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

