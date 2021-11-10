IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$51.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.05. The firm has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.