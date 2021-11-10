Ikarian Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genocea Biosciences worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

