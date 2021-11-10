Ikarian Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genocea Biosciences worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.05.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
