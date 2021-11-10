Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 76,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,127. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

