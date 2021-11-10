IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMV opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 13,722.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of IMV worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

