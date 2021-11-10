Indexed Finance Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4,762.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

