India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 598,664 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.13.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

