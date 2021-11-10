Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

