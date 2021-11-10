Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $24.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.
