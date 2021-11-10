Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

