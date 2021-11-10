Innate Pharma (IPHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) by 993.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Innate Pharma worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

