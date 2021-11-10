Innate Pharma (IPHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.
