Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,491. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

