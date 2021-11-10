Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.