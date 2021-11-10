Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
