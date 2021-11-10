Insider Buying: LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.