Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells 281 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. 33,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,261. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.