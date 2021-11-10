Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bill.com stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.