Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bill.com stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

