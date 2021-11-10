Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 3,752,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,881. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

