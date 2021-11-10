Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $21,975.00.
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
