Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $21,975.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

