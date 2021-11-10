Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 5,554 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 262,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

