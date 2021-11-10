Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 5,554 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88.
Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 262,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
