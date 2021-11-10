Insider Selling: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNOB stock remained flat at $$34.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,382. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

