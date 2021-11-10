Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $88.39 and a one year high of $195.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

