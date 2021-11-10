Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $88.39 and a one year high of $195.00.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
