Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

