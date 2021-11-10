Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
GPRE traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 1,043,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.73.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
