Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GPRE traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 1,043,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

