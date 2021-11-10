Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INDB traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 478,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

