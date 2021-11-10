Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 29,390 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 849,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

