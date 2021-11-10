Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO Sells 12,960 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

