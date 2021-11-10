Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 29,071 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,584.71.

NG stock opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -71.22. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.70.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

