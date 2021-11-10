Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells 951 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $23,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,186,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.