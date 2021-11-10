Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells 15,858 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 15,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $1,040,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Progyny stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 562,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
