Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells 15,858 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 15,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $1,040,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 562,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.