Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,367. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

