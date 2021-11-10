Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 47,638 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.11. 1,031,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $353.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,653,000 after purchasing an additional 118,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

