Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trex stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,939. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Trex by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 783,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.