Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twitter by 80.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Twitter by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 7.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twitter by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

