Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Neergaard Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00.

Shares of PATH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 4,367,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,516. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

