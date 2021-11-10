Insider Selling: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Sells 6,451 Shares of Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VECO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 212,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

