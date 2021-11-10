Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 2,159 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.