Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of IBP opened at $131.95 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

