INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $5.25 million and $1.55 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00354062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

