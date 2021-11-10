Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

INTA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 207,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.