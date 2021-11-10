Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 690,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,777,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.