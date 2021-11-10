Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

