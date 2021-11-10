Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,264. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

