Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $95.96 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 1042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

