International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.74).

IAG stock opened at GBX 174.88 ($2.28) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.90.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

